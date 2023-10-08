CVS Pharmacy accidentally gave abortion medicine to a woman in Las Vegas, resulting in the loss of her twin babies. Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup with her white lawyer boyfriend, sparking discussions on racial dynamics in relationships. Rapper Sexyy Red supports Trump for his actions in freeing rappers from jail and potential stimulus checks. Recap of the Hip-Hop Awards, highlighting Ice Spice as the new artist of the year.
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy, was originally published on hotspotatl.com
