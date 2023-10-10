Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including the shocking news revealed about TI and Tiny’s reality show, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: TI and Tiny’s Reality Show Shocker, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: TI and Tiny’s Reality Show Shocker, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
-
Tap In & Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Tickets To See Nas and Wu-Tang!
-
OHIO Woman Purchased $500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket From Brunswick Store
-
Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Holiday 2023 Collection