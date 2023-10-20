Muni Long Talks New Single ‘Made for Me,’ Song Writing Journey, Predicting AI in Music Biz + More!

Muni Long came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to talk her latest single “Made for me.” The “Hrs And Hrs” singer spilled on her success since the hit single. Muni also talked about her healing journey, physically and mentally. The singer has struggled with challenges with her voice for the past few years and finally feels like she’s getting her voice back to normal. The Grammy winning singer says that she also predicted the future of music and AI several years ago. To see what her idea was you”re going to have to get into this interview! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
