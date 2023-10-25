Johnathan Majors Ex Girlfriend Arrested For Assault!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Honey, the tea is piping hot in this story between actor Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

This all began to unfold when Jonathan was first accused of assaulting Grace back in March 2023. Since that time Jonathan filed a cross complaint against her June 22 and as a result, she allegedly attacked him!

According to TMZ, Grace surrendered to NYPD this evening in Manhattan’s 10th Precinct and is being charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. Sources the night of the incident claim that Grace scratched Jonathan on his hand and smacked him in the face. There was also a little squabble with his coat, with damages caused to it.

Jonathan was also charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment from the original incident back in March.

Now that Grace has been arrested there are underlying issues arising behind the scenes. The Manhattan D.A.’s office filed paperwork with the courts, stating they have previously informed the NYPD that they would not be prosecuting Grace. Despite this, NYPD has still booked her because they believe there’s just cause to do so.

I am curious to see how this saga unravels, a judge has set Jonathan’s trial date for November 29th.