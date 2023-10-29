Local Anchor, Mike Jackson, Dies at 66

We are sad to announce longtime NBC 4 anchor, Mike Jackson, has passed away at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. Jackson dedicated over four decades to the world of broadcasting, including 25 years on air at NBC4.
According to NBC4, in 2019, Jackson suffered a stroke that led to his absence from the anchor desk, where he had been hosting the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news, along with his well-known segment “Better Call Jackson.”
Tragically, late 2022, Jackson announced his battle with laryngeal cancer, which took his voice and required extensive medical treatment, including the removal of his throat box and radiation therapy.
Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, including his wife of 45 years, two daughters, nine grandchildren, and a beloved cousin. The loss of this legend is deeply felt by the Urban One Columbus family and the entire community.
