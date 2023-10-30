Top Dessert Spots in Columbus According to Trip Advisor!

Anyone with a sweet tooth in Columbus gather round! Trip advisor put out their list of the top dessert spots in Cap city and of course a Columbus staple was in the top 4, twice! Dive in to the top rated dessert establishments in the city here:
#1. Pistacia Vera
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (607 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-5721
#2. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-1426
#3. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (992 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $
– Address: 1281 Grandview Ave Bank Block Shopping Center, Columbus, OH 43212-3438
#4. The Cheesecake Factory
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (347 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1566 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240-2042
