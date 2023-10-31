Issa Rae Creates A New Sparkling Wine!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Shoutout to my girl Issa Rae spreading her black girl magic just about everywhere! She has stepped into a new venture with the launch of her new sparkling wine, Viarae Prosecco!

Issa is definitely showing the world that there is nothing we can’t conquer. She just launched Viarae, October 16th in collaboration with E. & J. Gallo Winery, according to Madame Noir.

Viarae offers “a bright, crisp, lively and a refreshingly refined take on the classic Italian sparkling wine,” as stated in a press release. It can be enjoyed alone or mixed into an assortment of fun crafted cocktails!

“I am thrilled to share my love of prosecco with everyone through Viarae. It’s carefully crafted, deliciously crisp, and the perfect beverage to celebrate La Dolce Vita,” Rae said in a statement. She encourages consumers to enjoy in celebration of life and of its complexities, as well as on those very special occasions!

It is no surprise that Black women are not seen widely when it comes to owning alcohol brands. Issa Rae is pushing that envelope to ensure that we see it is possible!

Issa is no stranger to entrepreneurship! She has her hands in various industries. She owns a media production company, titled Hoorae. A talent management company, Color Creative, a music-industry-related company called Raedio, and also has her Sienna Naturals haircare line. Not to mention, Issa also finds the time to be an Airbnb host and has a collection of Los Angeles-centered Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen cafés.

“We are excited to partner with Issa Rae, who entrusted us with executing her vision of the perfect prosecco,” said Beth Orozco, vice president of marketing for the winemaking company. “Issa also shares our mission to demystify wine and make it more inclusive. Viarae will help us reach that goal.”

You can look for Viarae Prosecco to be available in Target and bars, restaurants and hotels nationwide.

Source: Madame Noire