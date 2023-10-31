Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Charged With Mother’s Murder!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has officially been charged with the murder of his mother, 73-year-old, Myrtle Brown. Brown signed with the New England Patriots back in 2010 as an undrafted free agent. He went on to also play for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills until 2016.

There has been a lot of controversy around this case and many random pieces of the puzzle have risen since Mrs. Brown’s body was found in September. She was found lying near a creek in Maywood, just outside of Chicago, Illinois. After being examined it was determined that that her death would be ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner determined she had been injured during an assault.

It is to be understood that at the time of her death, Sergio and his mother lived together in Maywood. Brown was the last known person to be seen with his mother and witnesses observed him burning something the night she was killed, which was September 16th. Brown flew to Cancun the next day.

As rumors of Mrs. Brown’s death came to light, Sergio began to receive backlash after being spotted partying and living it up in Mexico.

Brown was eventually deported from Mexico to the U.S. and had to face a court hearing last week in Chicago. He was said to have charges on his credit card for two homes being rented in Columbia before being brought back to the United States.

He is charged with first-degree murder and concealing a homicide and will be detained until his next court date, scheduled for November 22nd. I will follow this story as it unfolds.

Source: MSN, WGN-TV Chicago