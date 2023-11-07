Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio voters have just made two major statements.

In passing Issue 1, the state has approved a constitutional amendment that ensures access to abortion. With the passing of Issue 2, voters have chosen to legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21.

Abortion rights have been a hot topic throughout the country following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade a year ago. While Ohio has typically voted for Republicans in most presidential elections, Democrats hope that this victory will help inspire higher voter turnout during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Ohio became the seventh state where voters decided to protect abortion access after the landmark ruling and was the only state to consider a statewide abortion rights question this year.

As far as Issue 2 is concerned, recreational marijuana will be legal for adults 21 and over on December 7, 30 days after passage of the law. Adults will legally be able to possess up to 2.5 ounces at a time.

As far as when dispensaries will start going up, well, it may be a while. According to Cincinnati.com, the state has up to nine months to issue licenses for the new establishments.

