Snoop Dogg And Son To Create Opportunities For Black Gamers

One thing for sure and two for certain, Snoop Dogg is no stranger to getting to work! He has expanded his brand throughout the entertainment industry flawlessly. There is really nothing Snoop can’t do!

Now Snoop is taking his talents further in the gaming industry and is venturing out with his son, Cordell Broadus! The pair will be launching Death Row Games, fittingly named after his record label Death Row Records. Snoop and Cordell plan to be in full support of minority creatives. They will aid in designing, developing and publishing content.

It should be no surprise that black gamers tend to face difficulties while attempting to grow within the gaming universe. The opportunities just aren’t always there and unfortunately, it tends to hinder their ability to move up as developers and programmers.

“Our vision for Death Row Games is to provide access and opportunity to diverse creators to empower them as well as broaden the narrative around what gaming is and can become,” Broadus said in a statement. “We are still in the early stages, but my team and I are excited to start building on the UEFN ecosystem where we believe the next generation of audiences are.”

Snoop and Cordell have been making a footprint in the gaming industry for some time. Snoop hopes to leverage his incredible influence to make significant impact on the growth of black gamers.

“We felt like let’s really put resources into building Death Row Games and making a home for diverse creators in the gaming ecosystem and be a part of the narrative, the storytelling of what the next game should be looking like,” Broadus told AfroTech. “And I keep saying ‘show representation of the culture in these sectors,’ versus us just being the talent. We wanted to make sure that we’re part of the decision that’s being made and more importantly tell these stories from diverse creators and focus on creatives in underserved communities.”

We look forward to seeing Snoop and Cordell push open the doors for a more diverse and inclusive gaming community!