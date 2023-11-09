Bambi Talks New Book ‘Mommy, I Want to Go Home,’ Talks Ex Scrappy, Erica Mena Exit, Hate, & More!

New author Bambi came to the lemonade stand with Leah Henry to talk about her new book “Mommy, I Want to Go Home.” The Love and hip hop alum came to spill on the hard conversations that she had to have with her kids about divorce and what inspired her new book. How does Bambi feel about her ex’s newly rekindled relationships…You gone have to go ahead and watch this interview to go this interview.
