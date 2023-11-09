Kelly Park Talks Reboot of Frasier, Being The Only Black woman Director, Full Circle Moments & More

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Leah Henry had to bring some black girl magic to the stand. She got the opportunity to speak with Director Kelly Park. This queen is directing along side icons like Kelsey Grammer for the reboot of the record breaking “Fraiser.” Kelly walks me through out this opportunity to became a full circle moment. Let’s support a queen behind the camera and get in to this! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!