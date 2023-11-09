Kelly Park Talks Reboot of Frasier, Being The Only Black woman Director, Full Circle Moments & More

Leah Henry had to bring some black girl magic to the stand. She got the opportunity to speak with Director Kelly Park. This queen is directing along side icons like Kelsey Grammer for the reboot of the record breaking “Fraiser.” Kelly walks me through out this opportunity to became a full circle moment. Let’s support a queen behind the camera and get in to this! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
-
Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Music Curator Challenge: Win $500 & Tix to Doja Cat!
-
Skate and Treat!
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Top Dessert Spots in Columbus According to Trip Advisor!
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans