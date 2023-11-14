Jordyn and Jodie Woods Talk Growing Confidence, Public Spotlight, & Black Women Showing Up For Them!

Lemonade stand gather round! Leah Henry got a chance to talk to Jordyn and Jodie Woods. Fresh off the stage at Essence’s GU Disruptor Summit the ladies came by to spill a little bit at the stand. I wanted to know how these young ladies have championed their confidence while growing up in the public eye. Leah also wanted to know how importance black women showing up for these two meant to them. You know Jordyn doesn’t really do interviews so this one was special to me! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
-
Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Music Curator Challenge: Win $500 & Tix to Doja Cat!
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Recap
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans