Fatal I-70 Crash Involving Semi & Charter Bus With Students

A tragic collision unfolded on Interstate 70 in Licking County as a Pioneer Trails charter bus, en route to a Columbus conference with students and chaperones from Tuscarawas Valley Local School District, was rear-ended by a semi-truck. 5 vehicles were involved, including the charter bus. The crash resulted in three fatalities and over a dozen injuries, including 15 students, according to Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The accident, occurring near the Smoke Road underpass, prompted the cancellation of the Ohio School Boards Association conference. Emergency responders and investigators quickly arrived at the scene, where I-70 is now closed in both directions. The duration of the closure remains uncertain, as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash.
The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a public safety notice, informing drivers of the extended closure, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol leads the investigation. The Columbus Division of Fire confirmed a hazmat response on I-70, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Superintendent Derek Varansky expressed the school district’s focus on reaching out to the families affected. Meanwhile, grief counselors from the canceled trade show associated with the conference are being made available to provide support.
