Bobbi Storm pulled through the Z1079 studios and sat down with our very own Micah Dixon!
The two discussed Bobbi Storm’s humble beginnings in music, what she has coming up next, and her viral Delta Airlines moment!
Check out the full interview below, and catch The Micah Dixon Show on Z1079 Monday through Friday from 10am-3pm!
Bobbi Storm Exclusive Interview With Micah Dixon! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
