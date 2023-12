Prepare The Barbz: Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Comes to Columbus

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a Barb you might want to listen up! The Queen of Rap is heading to Cap City in 2024! Just a few days after Nicki dropped her highly anticipated new album “Pink Friday 2,” the “Moment 4 Life” rapper announced a world tour. If you love Queen she’s pulling up the Schottenstein Center on April 12. There’s no details if she plans to have an opening act but we know it’s going to give what it needs to give. Tickets go on sale this Friday December 15th at 9:00 AM.

Here’s a list of all her tour dates announced so far: