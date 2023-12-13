Kroger Discount for People 55 and Up on December 13th

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re 55 and up make sure you head to your local Kroger grocery store today. The national grocery store chain is giving a 5% discount to those over the age of 55. This comes just ahead of the holidays as people are definitely feeling inflation in their pockets. So RUN to your nearest Kroger and take advantage is you’re over 55. This is only for today, Wednesday December 13th. To receive the discount, customers just need to present their Kroger loyalty card or an alternate ID and inform the cashier of their eligibility. Happy shopping!