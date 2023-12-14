The NBA Suspends Draymond Green Indefinitely!

Draymond Green is no stranger to controversy, as he has become well known for his reputation as an overly aggressive basketball player. Well, it looks like the National Basketball Association has decided to take action against Draymond for his behavior.
In an official release, put out by the NBA yesterday, 33-year-old power forward for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has been “suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face…” The official statement was announced by Joe Dumars, Executive VP, Head of Basketball Operations.
Long story short, the NBA is looking at the bigger picture when it comes to Draymond and his extensive history with unsportsmanlike acts.
In the game against the Suns, Draymond earned himself a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected, his 3rd of the season. During post-game interviews, he claimed that the hit was accidental.
“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip, so I spun away and, unfortunately, I hit him.”
According to the NBA his suspension is effective immediately and he will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he is cleared to return.
