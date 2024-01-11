Columbus Tops Zillow’s List of Hottest Housing Markets Predictions

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

All my 614 homeowners gather round! It seems like Cap-City may be a very great live and buy in 2024! According to real estate website Zillow, Columbus is the number 3 hottest housing market in the US. With tech companies investing billions of dollars into central Ohio it’s no surprise that the capital is getting so much love. Right above Cbus on the list is Cincinnati, Ohio. At the number one spot is Buffalo, New York.

Here’s a look at the full list: