John Legend Making Snow Angels with His 7-Year-Old Daughter Luna Will Make Your Day
John Legend and his daughter, Luna, enjoyed a snow day. The “Voice” coach posted a cute photo of his 7-year-old daughter Luna making a snow angel on January 21.
The cutest part was that her father joined her in the snow! Later, we see Miles, 5, relaxing by a fireplace and Luna giving a peace sign. Finally, we see the two dressed for skiing.
“Mommy’s at Sundance for work. We’re here to make snow angels,” Legend captioned the post, referencing his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who is participating in this year’s annual Sunday Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
As for Luna and Miles’s school adventures, Legend told People in a 2023 interview that the two are thriving. “Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student,” Legend proudly told the outlet. “So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son.”
- What are you able to relive through your children?
John Legend: Making Snow Angels With His 7-Year-Old Daughter Luna was originally published on rnbcincy.com
