Crack Pipes Found On Former OSU Quarterback During Traffic Stop

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 63, is facing drug charges following a traffic stop where he repeatedly inquired if troopers knew his identity before crack pipes were discovered in his jeans pocket. Body camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed the encounter, which occurred around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 in Columbus’ Linden neighborhood.

During the stop, Troopers Brian Garloch and Andrew Chapman found Schlichter near East Hudson Street and Hamilton Avenue after his vehicle had run over an object, damaging his front right tire. Despite the damage, Schlichter attempted multiple times to move the car.

When asked for identification, Schlichter stated he did not have it but mentioned his identity as Art Schlichter, a former football player, and asked if the troopers knew him. Garloch proceeded to collect Schlichter’s social security number and discovered that Schlichter was on probation for gambling-related offenses, for which he served 10 years in prison.

During a search, Garloch found two used crack pipes in Schlichter’s back pocket, along with drug paraphernalia on the car’s floor. Despite the discovery, Schlichter was not immediately arrested but faces potential probation violation charges, which could result in an 11-month prison sentence.

Schlichter is scheduled to appear in court on Monday as the investigation into the incident continues. This latest development adds to Schlichter’s troubled history, which includes previous legal issues related to gambling.

View the bodycam footage here

LATEST:

Check Out Our Super Bowl LVII Adult Beverages Roundup

Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriends Speak Out, Claim He Abused Them Too

5 Songs Usher Should Perform During The Super Bowl Halftime Show