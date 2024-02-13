Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
Multiple reports came in over the weekend stating that a one-year-old toddler shot in Ohio himself in the head while his mothers were asleep.
At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning a mother called 911 claiming that their child had cut their head on a table. When medics arrived they suspected something else had happened.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Doctors soon realized the wound was more serious than a fall, and called authorities.
“We immediately sent deputies, secured the front door of the back door until a warrant was obtained,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.
Deputies searched the home and said they found evidence indicating the child was shot with a gun.
According to the FOX 8 report, two people were home at the time of the shooting. Both adults were listed as the child’s mothers.
The child is now stable after the injuries were initially considered to be life-threatening.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ohio Man Charged, Accused Of Casting Porn To Restaurant TV
- Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
- Machine Gun Kelly: Gets Into Altercation With UFC Fighter Sean Strickland
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest
-
Columbus Nightclub Temporarily Closed Following Double Homicide
-
Crack Pipes Found On Former OSU Quarterback During Traffic Stop
-
Urban One Remembers Former WOL Talk Show Host Joe Madison
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Columbus Officers Face Charges for Cocaine Theft & Sale Scheme