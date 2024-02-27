Zachary Boyd’s Mother Says There’s Two Sides of the Story, Son Being Misrepresented In The Media

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A viral news story out of Columbus, Ohio had the internet reflecting on if a young couple took it too far to try to get a 13 year to pay up for his crime. Zachary Boyd and Cece Prak were arrested in January for allegedly holding a 13 year old hostage for breaking into their car. Boyd and Prak both having no prior criminal history were hit with kidnapping charges after the police say they demanded $3000 from the teen and wouldn’t let him go until they were paid. Zachary Boyd’s mother called into Leah’s Lemonade In the Midday with Leah Henry to set the record straight on behalf of her son. Ms. Boyd claims details revealed to the public are not true and her son and his girlfriend have been mishandled by the police. This is an on going investigation and her claims reflect her and her family’s experience.