[VIDEO] Three of Four Suspects Arrested in SEPTA Bus Shooting

Three arrested have been made in connection to the SEPTA bus stop shooting that left eight students wounded last week.

So far, police have arrested Ahnile Buggs, Jamaal Tucker and most recently 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, in connection to the March 6 shooting

U.S. Marshals took Carter into custody on the 12000 block of Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

@USMS_Philly @PhillyPolice andSIG have made a 3rd arrest in the March 6th Septa bus stop shooting which injured 8. Jermahd Carter, 19, was arrested at 3:30pm in the 12000 block of Academy road.” The Philadelphia U.S. Marshals Service posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Family members of a 4th suspect have been advised to surrender him immediately.”

The fourth suspect involved in the incident remains at large. Police say they know who the suspect is and are giving him an ultimatum to turn himself in by wednesday, or will be forced to capture him through a statewide manhunt.

According to 6abc, the U.S. Marshals have been contact with the fourth suspect’s family and have made them aware that if he does not make himself available to authorities, they will be force to release his name and offer a reward for his return.

“The family is very aware that we are looking for our 4th suspect. They were somewhat cooperative. We are hopeful they do the right thing,” Robert Clark, with the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

