Ohio Man Used Cattle Prod To Discipline Children, Police Say
Police say a man in Ohio used a cattle prod to discipline his children.
Sheriff Paul Sigsworth of Erie County told a local news outlet that 34-year-old Robert Bores faces three counts of domestic violence and three counts of endangering children.
FOX 8 reports that Bores used the cattle prod on his 7 and 8-year-old children.
From FOX 8:
“The indication we have is that it may have been used for alleged disciplinary reasons by the father to punish a child for various issues,” said [Sheriff Paul] Sigsworth. “It’s alarming. I don’t know what would compel someone to use a cattle prod on children.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
