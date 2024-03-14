Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On Ex Alexander “AE” Edwards Dating Cher: “I’m Very Happy”

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Rose is sharing her thoughts regarding her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards, dating pop icon, Cher.

During her recent interview with Jason Lee for the Jason Lee Show, Rose opened up about where her relationship with AE stands and how she feels about his current romance with a partner 39 years his senior. The two, who broke up in 2021, share a son Slash, 4.

“I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there,” Amber Rose said. “That it’s not all mayhem and stuff.”

The former College Hill star expounded, adding that she has no problems with their son spending time with the couple because she “doesn’t want” her ex romantically.

“He goes to Cher’s house?” Jason Less questioned. “So you’re definitely not the mom that’s like ‘You’re not going over there.’”

“Absolutely not, why would I do that?” the reality star responded. “Let’s be very clear — why would I ever be mad at her? I don’t want him. Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son. The only thing that I ask is that you’re present, is that you’re a present father, you help me get him through private school.”

Edwards and Cher were first spotted together holding hands in November 2022 during Paris Fashion Week. In the wake of the photographs from that day, the two went public with their relationship, receiving heavy criticism for their 40-year age gap. Despite the backlash from some, the two have been spotted out on several date nights as the “I Got You Babe” songstress previously admitted they “just get each other.”

Amid their romance, Cher has advised all women to “go out with a younger man” at least once in their lifetime.

Check out the full interview below.

