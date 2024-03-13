Listen Live
Entertainment

The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jubilee Singers

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

We can always rely on our girl and resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee to come through The Amanda Seales Show with some of the most insightful Black History facts that most people have never heard before.

For example, how many of you out there have heard of the amazing accomplishments of Ella Sheppard? Take a minute to learn something new today!

 

 

RELATED: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

Kimberly took the story even deeper for us by tying Sheppard’s legacy back to Nashville-based HBCU Fisk University, which we’ll let you watch below to get the full details on. Trust us when we say, it’s a story time that you’ll be thankful you heard and feel all the more smarter and cultured for coming across it.

 

Let Kimberly Renee fill you in on Ella Sheppard and her historic feat at Fisk University below on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

The History Behind the First Black Instructor at Fisk University | The Amanda Seales Show

Music Curator Challenge March
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See 21 Savage!

Columbus Cutest Couple Top 3
Contests

Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest

Chris Brown Winning Weekend
Entertainment

Chris Brown: 11:11 Tour Winning Weekend!

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Rocks A Janet Jackson-Inspired Look To The CAA Pre-Oscar Soiree

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close