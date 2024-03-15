Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Columbus

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to grab your green fits, Liquid IVs, and walking shoes— St. Patrick’s Weekend is here! With St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Sunday in 2024, venues have created a slew of activities and events to enjoy starting as soon as Thursday, March 14. Whether you’re searching for bar crawls, traditional pubs, lively parades, or family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in Columbus.

The parade starts in front of St. Joseph’s Cathedral and heads West on Broad Street, North on High Street and ends at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for the Irish Family Reunion. St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Arena District pubs from noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. All crawlers receive a T-shirt, drink specials, koozie, free cover charges and more. Participating pubs include Brothers Bar & Grill, Callahan’s, Howl at the Moon, Park Street Tavern, Park Street Cantina, Novk’s Tavern & Patio and more.

Described as a crawl “for the people, by the people”, if you’re looking for a cultural experience this is your go! Join them Saturday, March 16th from 3pm-7pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at $20. Your ticket will include:

Admission Into All Bar Crawl Venues (Venues are not open to the public)

Complimentary “Our Bar Crawl” Kick-Off Shot

Our Bar Crawl Collectors Cup

Drink Specials

Giveaways at Each Venue

Bridge Park and Historic Dublin starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Head over between Bridge Park and Historic Dublin to find themed cocktails and drink specials. Complete the crawl and be entered to win a one-night stay at SpringHill Suites Dublin, four tickets to the Dublin Irish Festival and gift cards to Fado and Dublin Village Tavern.

Grab some St. Paddy’s classics like green beer, corned beef and cabbage while enjoying trivia & karaoke. Put your luck to the test with activities and games around the museum. Themed-science demonstrations and animal encounters will be available throughout the night. 333 W. Broad St. from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit Noir Columbus for day full of turn up! $3 shots of Titos, Hennessy & Teremana. @noircafe614 food truck will be on site. No cover charge. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., 15 W Cherry St.