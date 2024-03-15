Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t watched Shogun yet, you might be missing out on one of the most talked about series that people are comparing to HBO’s Game of Thrones. But how is Shogun breaking streaming records and why is the English Pilot giving Tom Holland vibes? On a recent episode of The Frames Per Second podcast, the co-hosts review the first three episodes of the FX original and see if it’s a must-watch or an overrated flop.

What Is Shogun?

Shogun is an FX original adaptation of James Clavell’s best seller, a 1975 historic fiction novel set during the late Sengoku period in Japan. The TV adaption released this year follows the story of a mysterious European ship found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. It reached 9 million views globally across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+ during the first 6 days of streaming, making it the number one scripted series and beating the record previously held by The Bear

“It feels like a live-action anime”

On the Frames Per Second podcast, from Dead End Media and the Urban One Podcast Network, the hosts react to the show’s dubbing strategy vs watching with subtitles, who they think the star of the show will be, and the dynamic between Toranaga and the English pirate, Blackthorne.

The Frames Per Second podcast is a show from the Dead End Media collection on the Urban One Podcast Network. The hosts cover all the hot topics and issues related to the cinema with in-depth discussions and reviews of the films and television shows we watch today.

The post Is FX’s Shogun Better Than Game of Thrones? | Frames Per Second Podcast appeared first on Black America Web.

Is FX’s Shogun Better Than Game of Thrones? | Frames Per Second Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com