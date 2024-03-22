STREAMED: Kendrick Lamar Wreaks Havoc On Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘We Don’t Trust You,’ Big Sean Returns With “Precision” & More

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Future & Metro Boomin f. Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

Shortly after Future and Metro Boomin released their We Don’t Trust You LP, Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” began trending. Many are calling this high-powered song a diss with bars seemingly aimed at a couple of big names.

K-Dot caused this commotion with a series of bars that some believed pointed at Drake and J. Cole. “F-ck sneak dissin’ / first person shooter I hope they came with three switches,” he raps on the track, likely referencing Drizzy and Cole World’s “First Person Shooter” collaboration.

Cole mentioned Kendrick on the aforementioned song: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the big three like we started a league / But right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Subsequently, Kendrick blasts at that line on “Like That.” “I still got PTSD,” he raps, before launching into the response: “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me.”

Drake tied Michael Jackson’s Billboard Hot 100 record for most No. 1s with “First Person Shooter.” Kendrick, who once called himself Prince on Future’s “Mask Off (Remix),” seems to notice this in his bars as well. “Your best work is a light pack / N-gga, Prince outlived Mike Jack.”

Listen to the much-discussed verse below.

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

Future and Metro Boomin have become a powerful rap alliance. The dynamic duo brings that to life on their highly anticipated collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You, which arrives to much fanfare beyond the previously-mentioned Kendrick Lamar verse.

The 17-song album also features The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Rick Ross. Travis Scott, who joined the duo at Rolling Loud LA recently, also makes multiple appearances on this project.

The guys have been mostly tight-lipped about this new music. “It’s the classic Future and Metro, but just updated,” Boomin told Complex of the new material recently, and it appears there’s even more in store where this came from.

To go along with this release, Future and Metro have announced that they are dropping another joint album next month. The second of the two is due to land April 12, according to a press release. Listen to We Don’t Trust You below.

Big Sean — “Whole Time” & “Precision”

Big Sean is shooting his shot. After a lengthy hiatus, the Detroit rapper returns to the scene with a couple of new joints. One is a freestyle and the other is a new single from what could potentially be a new album.

Up first is “Whole Time (Freestyle).” “I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency,” he confesses on the beat, which is a take on J Dilla’s work with The Pharcyde on “Drop.” “I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies / Or y’all so-called bigger three,” he adds.

Next up, Sean also delivers his long-anticipated new single “Precision,” which features references to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air television show. “I’m from the M, I got Ms in the bank and Ms in all my streams,” he rhymes. “For real, feelin’ like Phil / They’ll be livin’ like Carlton if I leave ’em in the will.”

TYLA — TYLA

After capturing the world’s attention with her global sensation “Water,” Tyla delivers a new 14-song album that features the big hit, a Travis Scott-assisted remix, and much more.

The South African superstar teams up with some familiar faces from around the world on this one, including TEMS (“No. 1”) and Becky G (“On My Body”). Elsewhere, Gunna and Skillibeng join her on “Jump,” and La Flame appears on the previously-released “Water (Remix).”

Tyla has been prepping this project for some time. “I always wanted this album to be my introduction to the world,” she told the Grammy website. “And I feel like this is the best introduction I could have made. It’s me in music form…Tyla was the only title that made sense for this one.”

She also continued: “I only did my best. I’m sure that the people who receive it well are the people who are meant to hear it. I’m excited to see who loves it, what they have to say, and what comes from it.”

