Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me”

Up-and-coming rapper SleazyWorld Go sat down virtually with DJ Ryan Wolf of Z1079’s The Day Party earlier today. Scroll to the bottom of this post to watch the entire interview.

Sleazy is an artist that’s been on a meteoric rise. Coming from Grand Rapids, Michigan, he went viral with his 2022 hit Sleazy Flow. That track quickly picked up a feature from rap A-lister Lil Baby, and Sleazy has been moving heavy ever since.

SleazyWorld Go, real name Joseph Daniel Isaac, has a history with Cleveland as well. In 2022 he was featured in Z1079’s classic hip-hop concert series Summer Jam. He also took part in a local high school pop-up party on Cleveland’s east side.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ryan Wolf and SleazyWorld talked about a lot. Of note, Ryan was interested in hearing how Sleazy felt about being selected as one of XXL’s freshmen of the year. “It was a big moment for me,”, Sleazy commented. It’s worth noting that several premium rap figures in hip-hop have passed through XXL’s notorious list, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Big Sean and Chance the Rapper.

When Ryan asked about what made SleazyWorld want to rap, he replied, “I always, like, had a thing for music. What really made me want to take things serious in rap, it was more like things I was going through… But once I found out I could make music, and like, relate to it, that type of time. It was like, yeah, I’ma get into this.”

Be on the lookout for upcoming music from SleazyWorld Go! To follow him on Instagram CLICK HERE.

SleazyWorld Go On Being 2023 XXL Freshmen Of The Year: “That Was A Big Moment For Me” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com