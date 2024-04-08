Listen Live
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Published on April 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, being sentenced to one year of domestic violence and assault counseling in case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning, ordering Majors to complete a 52 week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy. (ETOnline)

The sentencing comes nearly four months after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial, Majors was initially set to be sentenced in January, but it was delayed to April due to motions filed by his legal team. The motions were dismissed last Wednesday, according to Variety.com. Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning.

The judge also granted a full protective order for Jabbari. Majors could face a year in jail if terms are violated.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her victim impact statement, “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors was accompanied in court by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, family, and supporters. He made no statement in court.

The post Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling appeared first on Black America Web.

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Pop Culture

Kash Doll’s Gender Reveal Is Delivered By The Easter Bunny – It’s A Girl!

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' - Inside
Celebrity Gossip

Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!

POWER MUSIC CURATOR NICKI MINAJ
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Nicki Minaj!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close