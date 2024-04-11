Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Help The Nightly Spirit head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you enjoying kicking it with Darlene each and every weekday night, submit your vote!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

Vote The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

Darlene McCoy Jackson gained a loyal radio following as the mid-day host on Radio One Atlanta’s Multi-Stellar Award winning station Praise 102.5, and has since broadened her reach to syndication! She has a bold and broad approach to controversial topics, and is spiritually centered with an undeniable anointing empowered to reach her listeners (Praise1079.com).

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars appeared first on Black America Web.

Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars was originally published on blackamericaweb.com