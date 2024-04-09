Listen Live
Movies

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

There are a ton of talented young actors making waves in Hollywood right now. In a recent interview, Dune director Denis Villeneuve shared his admiration for the next generation of on-screen talent, like Dune co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

 

 

 

On this episode of the Frames Per Second podcast, the guys debate who should (and shouldn’t) be on their list of rising stars in Hollywood under 30. From global heavy hitters like Zendaya and Timothée, to those just starting to break through, the movie and tv podcast from Dead End Media explores the range of young talent in Hollywood today.

The post Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood? appeared first on Black America Web.

Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Travelers In The West Hit The Road Flocking To Destinations To Witness Monday's Eclipse In Totality
Nia Noelle

DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

POWER April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Fatal Collision With COTA Bus in East Columbus

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo
Home

Urban One Health and Fitness Expo

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close