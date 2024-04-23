Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Sued By Former Cameraman For Harassment

Emilio Garcia accuses the "Hiss" rapper of trapping him in a moving car as she had sexual relations with another woman...

Published on April 23, 2024

Planned Parenthood Gala

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion is facing yet another legal hurdle. A former cameraman is suing her for harassment and creating a hostile working environment.

As reported by NBC NewsEmilio Garcia claims that in June 2022, Megan and three other women hopped into an SUV with him in Ibiza, Spain. He then said that the “Hiss” rapper engaged in sexual acts with one of the women right next to him.

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of, just the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me,” Garcia told the news outlet.

The following day, according to Garcia (who started working with Meg in 2018), he was told never discuss what he saw that night.

In documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday (Apr. 23), Garcia also claims that Meg began to fat-shame and disrespect him following the incident. The “harassment was so severe or pervasive,” he claims, that it created a “hostile, abusive work environment,” making his working conditions “intolerable.”

While he considered quitting due to the alleged behavior, Garcia stayed around and booked a gig in June 2023. However, he was allegedly notified by Megan’s management company, Roc Nation, that “his services would no longer be required.”

NBC reports that Garcia is seeking more than a six-figure payday. Funds he’s looking to get include unpaid wages with interest, unpaid overtime wages and other employee benefits at the legal rate, plus penalties, punitive damages and lawyer fees.

Reps for Megan and Roc Nation did not immediately respond for comment.

