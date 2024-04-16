Listen Live
Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 16, 2024

Graduation cap, mockup and black woman thinking future, education and college achievement. University graduate, student or person think goals, success and education or future as motivation outdoor

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

When it comes to scholarships set up specifically to benefit the academic careers of African Americans with limited access to pursue a higher education, some unfortunately have looked at it as some sort of “hand-out” or, from a more irrational perspective, an act of “reverse racism.”

That’s why it hurt us here at The Amanda Seales Show to see Duke University give a bit of validity to that argument by ending its Reginaldo Howard Scholarship Program in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling last year in favor of ending all race-based college admissions.

The goal is simple: put an end to affirmative action.

 

It led to a very interesting conversation between Amanda and Supreme as you might imagine — and yeah, they managed to somehow make light of the situation and throw some comedic prowess in the mix. Wait until you hear some of these “proposed” scholarship ideas!

Get into the conversation below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Duke University Removes Black Scholarship Program | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

