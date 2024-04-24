Stream Wars? IShowSpeed Disses Kai Cenat In Rap Track, Leaks His Phone Number

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kai Cenat looks as if he has a new enemy, as fellow streamer IShowSpeed has released a diss track directed toward him online.

In the current climate of rap beef that’s been present these last couple of weeks, another surprising feud has surfaced, this time between popular streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed. The new track was released by IShowSpeed on Tuesday (April 23) during a live stream, where he rapped the denigrating lyrics directed at Cenat over the instrumental of Drake’s “Back To Back” track from 2015 as he stood in front of a green screen.

“Kai, you can’t pull Tyla/You dirty-a*s n***a you do not pull b***hes/I’m sending 5k to a f**king b***h, I never paid for p***y, n***a suck my d***k,” IShowSpeed spits out, referencing the South African songstress’ recent visit to the popular streamer which garnered a lot of attention and a claim by Cenat of extortion from an OnlyFans personality. “Adin leaked my number/B***h, here go your muthaf**kin number,” he continues showing a contact number on his smartphone purportedly belonging to Kai Cenat. “B***h, I really don’t care/Zoom in, take a good stare/N***a, I don’t give a f**k/You always on my d**k, n***a, suck my left nut.” Kai Cenat hasn’t commented on the track as of yet. The 19-year-old and IShowSpeed have had a turbulent relationship in the past, but have collaborated multiple times. But the new turn by IShowSpeed might be linked to Kai Cenat seemingly sending verbal barbs his way in a freestyle that he released over 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” which went viral last month.

As for IShowSpeed, he’s gotten into hot water for online stunts in the past involving other streamers who’ve blasted him for leaking personal information linked to them. The popular gamer and streamer Ninja called IShowSpeed out last November after deleting his Discord channel. He stated that the 23-year-old leaked the information to the channel to the public and his followers during a stream. “That Discord had Drake, Travis Scott, Marshmello, JuJu, every professional Fortnite player you could imagine,” he said at the time. All of the top OG streamers, like fucking everyone, and I had to fucking nuke it because Speed leaked it.”

Stream Wars? IShowSpeed Disses Kai Cenat In Rap Track, Leaks His Phone Number was originally published on hiphopwired.com