Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks

The lawsuit also alleges that Ye mistreated and yelled at Black workers.

Published on April 30, 2024

Ye FKA Kanye West was named in a recently filed lawsuit that alleges he created a hostile environment for one man and his fellow Black workers. The lawsuit was filed by a former security guard who worked for Ye at the Donda Academy and claims that the producer demanded that the man cut his dreadlocks among other alleged troubles at the worksite.

Page Six obtained legal documents filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked for Ye in 2021. In the suit, Provo says that he and other Black workers at the academy were mistreated in comparison to their white counterparts, who seemingly enjoyed favorable working conditions.

From Page Six:

“Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Specifically, Kanye frequently screamed at and berated black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

Provo alleges West, 46, also ridiculed him for wearing his hair in dreads — even though he claims the hairstyle was due in part to his Muslim faith.

“Kanye and members of his management team required Provo to choose between these critical aspects of his self-identity and financial stability,” the complaint states.

Provo said that because he refused the order to cut his hair, he was let go from his position. Provo also claimed that the Chicago superstar allegedly banned books at the academy praising Black leaders.

Provo’s suit named alleged discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, labor code violations, and other related claims for which he seeks damages.

Ye FKA Kanye West Named In Lawsuit After Man Claims He Was Ordered To Cut Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

