Listen Live
News

Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black garbage bags are piled on the sidewalk beside a public trash can in a busy urban setting, capturing daily waste disposal
Source: Yevhen Smyk / Getty

If you live in Columbus, don’t be surprised if your trash pickup day changes next month.

Starting the week of September 2nd, about half the city will be shifted to new collection days and even new route colors.

The city calls it a “rebalancing” of routes to improve service and efficiency, but it didn’t release exactly which neighborhoods will be affected. Residents can look up their new schedule in a few ways:

  • Download the PickUp CBUS app on iPhone or Android to see your trash, recycling, and yard waste days & get push notifications.
  • Use the Collection Day Lookup tool at columbus.gov/trash (updates go live September 1st).
  • Check the Rotating Color Calendar to print your schedule by route color (Gold, Gray, Navy, Pink, or Ruby).
  • Or simply call the hotline tied to your color (for example, 614-645-GOLD for Gold).

The changes apply only to trash collection. Recycling stays on the same schedule, except during Labor Day week when all pickups will slide by one day with no service on Labor Day itself, September 1st.


More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close