Columbus Changing Trash Pickup Days for Half the City
If you live in Columbus, don’t be surprised if your trash pickup day changes next month.
Starting the week of September 2nd, about half the city will be shifted to new collection days and even new route colors.
The city calls it a “rebalancing” of routes to improve service and efficiency, but it didn’t release exactly which neighborhoods will be affected. Residents can look up their new schedule in a few ways:
- Download the PickUp CBUS app on iPhone or Android to see your trash, recycling, and yard waste days & get push notifications.
- Use the Collection Day Lookup tool at columbus.gov/trash (updates go live September 1st).
- Check the Rotating Color Calendar to print your schedule by route color (Gold, Gray, Navy, Pink, or Ruby).
- Or simply call the hotline tied to your color (for example, 614-645-GOLD for Gold).
The changes apply only to trash collection. Recycling stays on the same schedule, except during Labor Day week when all pickups will slide by one day with no service on Labor Day itself, September 1st.
