Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s
There was a time in the 2010s when certain songs didn’t just chart – they took over. You couldn’t scroll, drive, go out, or even sit at home without hearing them on the radio, online, on TV, or at the mall (RIP).
They had a moment, and for a lot of these artists, that moment was the only moment.
Some of these performers gave us a second run, one more track that hit just enough to keep their name in rotation. Others? They dropped one record and quietly slid off the mainstream grid, either dipping into other ventures or unsuccessfully trying to make their next hit.
MORE: Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé
Either way, these records left a huge amount of nostalgia behind (especially for the Millennial/Gen-Z cusp group like myself). It also defined a very specific era. The Tumblr days. Early streaming and mixtapes. Pre-social-media-over-indulgence. But, that’s a conversation for another article…
Keep scrolling to revisit some of the glory days. You definitely remember more of these than you think.
Kreayshawn – Gucci Gucci
Kirko Bangz – Drank In My Cup
YC – Racks ft. Future
Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)
PSY – GANGNAM STYLE(강남스타일)
OMI – Cheerleader
Desiigner – Panda
Trinidad James – All Gold Everything
IYAZ – Replay
Cali Swag District – Teach Me How To Dougie
Silentó – Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)
Chedda Da Connect – Flicka Da Wrist
Nico & Vinz – Am I Wrong
Kent Jones – Don’t Mind
Sheck Wes – Mo Bamba
KYLE – iSpy feat. Lil Yachty
ILOVEMAKONNEN (FEAT. DRAKE) – TUESDAY
Calboy – Envy Me
MAGIC! – Rude
Flipp Dinero – Leave Me Alone
OG Maco – U Guessed It
T-Wayne – Nasty Freestyle
Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe
Jidenna – Classic Man
Rob Stone – Chill Bill
- Remember Them? One & Two-Hit Wonders of the 2010s
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