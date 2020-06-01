CLOSE
10 Beauty Brands That Have Pledged Money To Support #BlackLivesMatter

Posted 24 hours ago

Urban Decay

Source: Urban Decay / Urban Decay


Fashion and beauty are industries that, historically, have never been there for us. Whether the issue is not creating products that cater to our needs or refusing to use Black bodies to promote their items, the relationship between the Black community and these capitalistic pillars has been contentious, to say the least.

Thankfully, the uprisings that occurred in cities throughout America this past weekend have finally struck a chord within the beauty industry (fashion, not so much), with many prominent brands not only openly declaring that they stand with the Black community in the midst of the killings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others, but also putting their money where their mouth is. Here are beauty brands that donated dollars to civil rights organizations fighting for the liberation of Black people across the country this weekend.

 

1. Glossier

#BlackLivesMatter

On Sunday, clean beauty brand Glossier declared a stance in solidarity with the Black community against systemic oppression and white supremacy and announced a donation of $500,000 across various organizations working to eradicate social injustice, including Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

2. e.l.f.

In acknowledging other beauty brands that have taken a stand, e.l.f. cosmetics took its own by announcing a $25,000 donation to Color of Change, an organization dedicated to holding prosecutors accountable and inflicting real change in the criminal justice system. 

3. NYX Cosmetics

Three little words said so much when NYX Cosmetics stated on Instagram Saturday that the treatment of Black men and women in this country is simply not OK. The brand also announced a donation to Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

4. Sunday Riley

George Floyd and I are both from Houston. We actually both went to Lamar High School, though he graduated from Yates. We were separated by time. We weren’t the same age, we weren’t in the same year. But we walked the same hallways, maybe sat in the same classrooms, albeit at different moments in time. We had entirely different lives, different opportunities, and faced different challenges.  Had we both been in the exact same situation, at the exact same moment, I think it would have ended differently for me. Actually, I know it would have. That reality pierces me to my core.⠀ ⠀ Being from Houston, as a team, we want to support the black community locally and are looking for meaningful ways that we can support. Hopefully we’ll have something firmed up in the next day or so. But in recognition that this level of discrimination, hatred, and brutality is rampant across the entire United States, yesterday we made a $50,000 donation commitment to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. We are limited in our resources, but not in our voice.⠀ ⠀ Wishing everyone a peaceful Sunday, but not a forgetful one. 🤎⠀ - Sunday

Sunday Riley, founder of the eponymous skincare brand, pointed out her personal connection to George Floyd as a Houston native who attended the same high school as the slain father. She also committed a $50,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and shared her company is looking for additional grassroots organizations to donate to in Houston as well. 

5. Clinique

Clinique showed they get it when they posted that they do not tolerate racism, hatred, or violence, and went a step further to write, “We know that just stating our support isn’t enough—we need to take action and will be announcing our additional support this week.”

6. Urban Decay

In a time when so many brands have indeed decided to be silent, Urban Decay determined they would not be one of them. The cosmetics company is donating to Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom fund and sharing links to educate and empower its customers to get involved. 

7. Maybelline

Stating “Together we can make change happen,” cosmetics giant Maybelline decided to help lead the way as the brand announced a donation to the NAACP in light of the current fight for justice.

8. Tarte

Tarte cosmetics got straight to the point in acknowledging “We need to do better” while sharing it is working to educate themselves and their community. The beauty brand also announced a donation to the NAACP.

9. ColourPop Cosmetics

In quoting Martin Luther King, Jr., cruelty-free, Los Angeles-based cosmetics brand ColourPop announced they will be making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union.

10. Ulta Beauty

Lately, we’ve been encouraging you to see the beauty that’s around us. But there are moments to see the pain around us, too. In light of what’s happened this past week, it doesn’t feel right to go about business as usual. What does feel right is to stand in solidarity with those who are hurting in our community. We’ll be donating to the Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) to help support their efforts to challenge racial injustice. We’ll also continue diversity & inclusion trainings for associates—with a series in response to current events to have honest conversations about privilege, systemic racism, and ways to create meaningful change. Check in on each other. Have the tough conversations. Keep showing kindness to each other here, and everywhere. #ultabeauty

In an effort to live up to the words of Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, Ulta Beauty announced it will be donating to the organization which works to eradicate mass incarceration and excessive punishment for people of color.

