2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

The rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been revealed!

Top names include singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, former NBA star and Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), NFL players Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud and IndyCar driver Conor Daly.

The celebrities have been split off into teams coached by ESPN personalities Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and rapper 50 Cent will help coach Shannon Sharpe’s team.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Lil Wayne will help Stephen A. Smith.

The game will air live at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will be part of its broadcast team.

