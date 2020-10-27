4 Kitchen Essentials You Can Use To Clean Your Makeup Brushes & Tools

You make it a point to beat your face to perfection, but how often can you say that you clean your brushes? The thought may not cross your mind if you always hit the sink post-beauty beat with your cleaners, but if you find yourself leaving your tools as they are, you can be in big trouble. instead of waiting to hit the store to pick up your signature makeup cleaner, regular kitchen essentials can come in major clutch.
Not only can neglecting to to clean your makeup brushes and tools leave you with blemish-prone skin, your actual beauty essentials can suffer. From not working properly as you craft your face to simply going bad, not taking the appropriate measures to clean your makeup tools can affect you in more ways than one. Plus, if you prefer to use expensive tools in your routine, replacing them can come in between your budget.
So, instead of looking for replacement brushes and sponges, it’s time to buckle down and get your makeup bag in order. Whether you have to set a reminder or simply clean up after every beauty beat, the end result is worth it. Remember, there is no need to spend extra coins on new tools if you can keep your essentials in order to begin with.
With all of that in mind, you’ll want to make sure that you keep your kitchen essentials fully stocked. While you won’t always run out of your dedicated makeup cleaner, you may find that your kitchen products leave you with a better clean. In an effort to keep you ahead of the game, we’ve compiled the top four must-have kitchen products you should use to clean your makeup brushes and sponges.
1. Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap – PeppermintSource:Target
If there is one product that serves as a multifunctional pick, Dr.Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap ($10.79, Target.com) is that girl! Not only can this gentle soap clean your face, hands, and body, it can refresh your makeup brushes as well. To clean your brushes, wet your brush with water and apply a few drops of soap. Work the soap into the bristles. Rinse this brush in water until clean.
2. Bragg Organic Apple Cider VinegarSource:Target
Apple cider vinegar is a household gem. It can be used to clean, cook or as a detox. And of course, it can be used to clean your makeup brushes. The Bragg’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar ($6.69, Target.com)It’s a clutch-worthy option that works for those who are not too fond of using expensive cleaners. All you have to do is fill a bowl with warm water and add a few teaspoons of ACV. Soak your brushes for 20 to 30 minutes and rinse with water. Repeat if needed.
3. Dawn Ultra Original Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish SoapSource:Target
You’ve seen the persuasive commercials on TV. Dawn Ultra Original Scent Dishwashing Liquid Soap ($3.79, Target.com) is a powerful cleaner. It’s strong enough to clean wildlife animals of oils and it can clean your makeup tools with ease. Place a good amount of soap in a bowl to coat all of your tools. Add a 1/2 cup of water to the bowl and swirl your brush in the palm of your hand. Rinse under the faucet. If you still see some product, repeat the process until your brushes are good as new.
4. Pompeian Extra Virgin Olive Oil SmoothSource:Target
Olive oil is another kitchen essential that can help you clean your makeup tools. Since its easy for makeup to break down with oils, the Pompeian Extra Virgin Olive Oil Smooth ($4.89, Target.com) makes the process as simple as can be. Place some olive oil into a bowl and swirl it into the oil. Rub your brush into a paper towel until clean. Rinse your brushes and add a few drops of Dawn soap and swirl the brush in your palms until clean.