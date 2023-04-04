Power 107.5 CLOSE

If you’re a fan of, you know the number four is of great significance to the Carters. Jay Z and Beyonce wed on April 4, 2008, and this year marks the billionaire couple’s 15th. While limited footage of the nuptials has ever been made viewable to the public, their invite-only ceremony included names like Kelly Rowland, Gwenyth Paltrow, and their closest celebrity friends.

According to People, the elaborate exchange of “I do’s” was held at”13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand.” A source described the wedding as” spiritual and emotional.”

Four seems to follow the Carters. Beyonce was born on September 4 and Jay Z on December 4. They named their firstborn, Blue Ivy. Blue is Jay Z’s favorite hue (but you knew that already) and Ivy, pronounced IV, is the Roman numeral for four. Jay Z released one of his most critically-acclaimed album 4:44 on June 30, 2017. During her Live at Roseland: Elements of 4, Bey explained the significance of the number.

“On April 4, 2008 — eight divided by two is four — [Jay Z] put a ring on it.”

The Carters are known to celebrate their wedding anniversary elaborately every year. For their ninth wedding anniversary, Beyonce posted a tribute to her hubby with the song, Die With You. And mama Tina shared an intimate glimpse at the Carters moments after they tied the knot. So here’s to Jay and Bey on their 15th wedding anniversary. Keep scrolling for pics of the power couple through the years.

44 Photos Of Jay Z And Beyonce Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com