5 Fun Makeup Looks That Will Having You Ready For A Quarantined Halloween

Is Halloween canceled this year? With the Covid pandemic causing the world to postpone major holidays, who knows if Halloween parties will be a thing. While cities like Miami and Atlanta haven’t shied away from hosting big fetes that aren’t socially distant, the majority of folks are erring on the side of caution.
Through the pandemic we learned that even if the world shuts down, we would find a creative way to celebrate anyway. You can expect to see lots of tamed Halloween celebrations this year. Get ready to play dress up from the comforts of your own living room. I know it doesn’t sound like much fun, but think of all the money you’ll save! This year, Zoom parties will redirect the attention from your costume to your face.
Makeup artist Ace Hawkins has major skills when it comes to developing fun, creative costume looks. Ace has approximately 5 years experience as a professional makeup artist so she knows a thing or two about creating defined, detailed looks. While these themed costumes require some skill, with imagination you can execute them too.
We’ve never experienced a Halloween like this before. Don’t let Covid take you out of the holiday spirit. With the help of Ace Hawkins, we’re hitting you with 5 Halloween looks you can slay from your living room.
The Bratz Dolls rock an overly animated, sassy makeup look. What I love about this costume idea is that there’s no specific outfit you need to wear. You can literally throw on your flyest dress and partner it with cartoon-style makeup to morph into a life-size Bratz Doll.
Ace executed this look using Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation by Benefit Cosmetics in No. 9 ($32.00, www.BenefitCosmetics.com), and Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer also by Benefit Cosmetics in No. 8 ($22.00, www.BenefitCosmetics.com) on her face.
To achieve the eyes she used Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer in white ($7.00, www.Ulta.com), Makeup Forever’s Flawless Allure Palette colors ($15.00 , www.RevolutionBeauty.com), Morphe’s James Charles Palette using the purple hues ($39.00, www.Ulta.com), and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Watercolor Creme Color Liner ($18.00, www.Sephora.com). Ace sealed the deal with Kat Von D Vegan beauty’s Lock-it Setting Powder ($31.00, www.Sephora.com).
2. FAIRY
Source:Ace Hawkins
Most people want to be a princess, but Ace thinks fairies are more interesting. This gorgeous, ultra-feminine look calls for a bright wig, a flower headdress, a leotard, a tutu, and a pair of wings.
For the brows, she started with Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer in white ($7.00, www.Ulta.com), and B Perfect Cosmetics X Stacey Marie’s Carnival Palette in colors Wasted, Funki, Wifey, and Chant ($35.95, www.BPerfectCosmetics.com).
On the eyes, Ace used Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer in white ($7.00, www.Ulta.com), B Perfect Cosmetics X Stacey Marie’s Carnival Palette ($35.95, www.BPerfectCosmetics.com), and NYX Cosmetics’ Face and Body Glitter in Violet ($6.50, www.NYXCosmetics.com).
3. THE DISNEY CHANNEL
Source:Ace Hawkins
It’s been a big year for Disney, despite the pandemic. Since the launch of Disney Plus, consumers have been able to binge-watch their favorite childhood shows on demand. The influential network makes for a family-friendly costume that is beyond simple. For this look, pull out a black t-shirt, and black jeans or spandex.
On the brows, she used Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely Brow Pencil in 4.5 ($24.00, www.BenefitCosmetics.com) and for the Disney art, Ace used Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer in white ($7.00, www.Ulta.com), B Perfect Cosmetics X Stacey Marie’s Carnival Palette ($35.95, www.BPerfectCosmetics.com), and Makeup A Murder’s Poison Neon Pigments ($42.77, www.makeupamurder.com). She also used Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Honey ($39.00, www.Sephora.com).
4. MAMAN BRIGITTE
Source:Ace Hawkins
Be dark, but make it glamorous. I’ve seen plenty of Maman Brigitte looks, but this one is my absolute favorite. Depending on the culture, this makeup look can represent a variety of spiritual deities. Some may see this as Santa Muerte, while others may see a VooDou priestess. Whatever your interpretation is, you should dress accordingly.
On the eyes, she used Makeup Revolution’s Conceal & Define Full Coverage Concealer in white ($7.00, www.Ulta.com), B Perfect Cosmetics X Stacey Marie’s Carnival Palette ($35.95, www.BPerfectCosmetics.com), and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Black Watercolor Creme Color Liner ($18.00, www.Sephora.com).
For the face art Ace used self-adhesive rhinestones. You can purchase similar ones on Amazon ($9.97, www.Amazon.com) and NYX Cosmetics’ Face and Body Glitter in Violet ($6.50, www.NYXCosmetics.com). On the brows, she used Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely Brow Pencil in 4.5 ($24.00, www.BenefitCosmetics.com). She also used Makeup Revolution’s Loose Baking Setting Powder in Banana ($8.00, www.Ulta.com).
5. BOOM POW COMIC
Source:Ace Hawkins
Mastering 3D makeup is an acquired talent. This fun costume look is way above my skill level. Ace bodies this bold, detailed look perfectly. To tie the costume together, wear something bright and pair it with a pattern like polka dots or stripes.
For the eyebrows, she used Milk Makeup’s Long Wear Black Gel Liner ($22.00, www.Sephora.com), L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer ($3.00, www.Ulta.com), and NYX’s Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk ($4.50, www.Ulta.com). For the eyes, Ace used a combination of The Crayon Case Box of Crayon Palette ($30.00, www.TheCrayonCase.com), Kat Von D Vegan’s Ultra Black Beauty Tattoo Liner ($22.00, www.Ulta.com), and Makeup Forever’s Liquid White Liner ($24.00, www.MakeupForever.com). For the lips, she used Kaja Beauty’s Lip Stain. Since its currently sold out, you can use Sephora’s Always Red ($15.00, www.Sephora.com).