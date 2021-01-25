LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following last night’s premiere of the highly anticipated Salt-N-Pepa biopic on Lifetime, fans are still raving about the iconic group’s heavy influence on women’s fashion.

From their iconic asymmetrical bob to the sexy, cut up fashions, Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, and Deidra Muriel “Spinderella” Roper paved the way for women everywhere, breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry and using their style to show off their strength, power, sexiness, and femininity. It’s virtually impossible to honor the Queens trio without honoring their style.

Together, they taught us how to express ourselves through fashion, and how to do so unapologetically. Check out some of the most legendary looks from the Queens trio that have had a heavy influence on style today.

5 Iconic Style Trends Inspired By Salt-N-Pepa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com