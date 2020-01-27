CLOSE
5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court

Posted January 27, 2020

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


The world stood still yesterday when news broke about the loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, along with 8 other passengers died in a tragic helicopter crash that collided into a hillside in Southern California.

Among the 8 passengers on board was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was traveling to basketball practice at Mamba Academy during the time of the incident.

This week marked the 14th anniversary of Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.

The 41-year-old athlete leaves behind his three daughters and wife, Vanessa Bryant.

In honor of Bryant’s legacy, we’re giving you five underrated achievements and funny memories from the life of the late NBA legend.

 

1. He Took Pride In His Philanthropic Mission

Bryant did not only shine on the court, but he was also known for his missionary work off the court. He and his wife Vanessa started the Bryant Family Foundation dedicated to helping homeless youth in the LA area. The former NBA star also signed on as a national ambassador for After-School All-Stars, a charitable organization geared towards aiding young people in their efforts to achieve their goals and become leaders.

2. The NBA legend did not only win championships

Bryant changed the game for athletes everywhere with his 2018 Oscar win for best animated short in his film, “Dear Basketball,” which was based on a poem of the same name he wrote following his retirement from the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the 2015-16 season.

3. There was also the time he tried rapping…

Not just anyone can have a song with Bryant Mcknight and Tyra Banks. We love Mamba, but let’s just say we’re happy he stuck to his day job

4. He was a proud alum of Lower Merion High School

It’s no secret that Bryant loved his former high school located outside of Philadelphia, PA. The athlete would regularly visit the school quietly donate his time and money to the student body. In 2010, the school named its gymnasium after the athlete following his $411,000 donation to the school- the largest donation the school district has ever seen.

5. Family was his first priority

There is only one thing that basketball came second to and that was Bryant’s family. The father and husband of four would always be spotted supporting his children at their sporting and school events.

