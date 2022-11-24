8 Stylish Sagittarius’ We Love

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sagittarius season is in full effect and there’s a lot in store for our fellow fire signs in the coming weeks.

People born under the shining zodiac are known for their bright and bold personalities. They live for adventure and spontaneity, daring to take the road less traveled. When it comes to friends and family, you’ll find Sagittarians showering their loved ones with hugs and chock full of their bright bouncy energy.

Don’t expect a Sagittarius to sugarcoat how they feel. They’re notorious for giving their raw and unfiltered opinion about the world, which can rub some people the wrong way. But they stand firm in their beliefs and never back down with their unwavering confidence.

Cosmopolitan notes that “Sagittarians are lively, passionate, smart, and more philosophical than their clown-y energy may hint at. They love to feel free and resist rules, regulations, constraints, and schedules.” Don’t even think about controlling a Sag either. They do what they want when they want and they often live life by the seat of their pants, waiting for the next thrill. You can really learn a thing or two from a Sagittarius on how to live life to the fullest.

In honor of Sag SZN, let’s take a look at a few spicy and bold Sagittarius celebs who are known for lighting up the world with their dynamic personality and free-spirited style.

