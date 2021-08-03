9 Black Celebrity MUA’s That Should Be On You Radar

Besides the odds stacked against us, Black celebrity MUA’s have been able to make waves in the industry. From creating some of the industry’s most popular makeup brands to becoming Queen Bey’s go-to makeup artist (we see you Sir John), these creatives have played a role in redefining beauty standards while influencing the masses.

In the spirit of providing you with inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of nine celebrity MUA’s that you may want to follow. Whether you want to learn how to sculpt your brows seamlessly, perfect your blending skills, or anything in between, these Black celebrity MUA’s will show you the way. Read on to get familiar with the creme de la creme of the makeup world.

1. Sir John Source:Courtesy of Sir John's Instagram Known as the man behind Beyoncé’s beauty beats, Sir John’s name will always ring bells in the beauty world. His gifted hands have also sculpted the gorgeous faces of Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls, and many more. As he continues to inspire the masses with his talents, he’s also sprinkling his magic as the ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. In other words, Sir John is a pretty big deal.

2. Michael Anthony Source:Courtesy of Michael Anthony's Instagram Every makeup artist has their own signature touch and Michael Anthony bis all about delivering a bold beauty look. Whether it’s a dotted eye makeup look on Tinashe or a crystal embellished brow look for an editorial spread, Michael dances to the beat of his own drum. His A-list clientele includes Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Sydney J. Harper and more.

3. Scott Osbourne Source:Courtesy of Scott Osbourne's Instagram You may not know his name, but Scott Osbourne is quickly becoming one of the most sought after celebrity makeup artists. With clients like SZA, Big Latto, and Blac Chyna under his belt, he knows how to make your melanin pop. After learning about his inspiration to join the makeup world, it’s clear that he’s here to stay. “As a child, my mom modeled and was a makeup artist, so I was always around some subset of the fashion industry with makeup artist and designers,” Scott shares. “Watching her paint faces inspired me to embark on my own journey turn it up a couple notches.”

4. Pat McGrath Source:Courtesy of Pat McGrath's Instagram All hail the Mother of Makeup! Whether you fancy runny makeup looks, have a collection of editorial photos saved on your phone, or find yourself admiring out-of-this-world makeup looks, Pat McGrath is the genius behind them all. Pat has been a trailblazing force in the industry since the early 90s and continues to set the standard in the beauty world. Not to mention, her beloved makeup line Pat McGrath Labs is considered to be the golden standard of all makeup brands.

5. Sheika Daley Source:Courtesy of Sheika Daley's Instagram Self taught makeup artist Sheika Daley is another celebrity makeup artist that deserves her flowers. With a portfolio of looks donned by Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, and Grace Jones, Sheika is a gem in the makeup community. Take a scroll through her Instagram feed and you’ll see why Sheika is that girl.

6. Danessa Myricks Source:Courtesy of Danessa Myricks' Instagram It’s easy to see why makeup lovers believe the phrase “glow like a disco ball” was created with Danessa Myricks in mind. The makeup extraordinaire has mastered the art of giving clients everything from radiant skin to a dewy glow with ease. She is also the founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, a line full of multifunctional products that will complement any beauty beat flawlessly.

7. Sam Fine Source:Courtesy of Sam Fine's Instagram Sam Fine is another makeup pioneer that has been leading the way for upcoming talent. Having made his start in the industry during the 90s, Sam has been afforded the opportunities to have Naomi Campbell, Iman, Tyra Banks, Queen Latifah and Paula Patton on his client list. Sam has also stepped into the publishing lane with his book, Fine Beauty: Beauty Basics and Beyond for African American Women to give us the fundamentals and his unique tips and tricks for mastering makeup.

8. Porsche Cooper Source:Courtesy of Porsche Copper's Instagram If you’re not familiar with the name Porsche Cooper, you’re going to learn today! Porsche is a makeup icon in her own right. With a lengthy portfolio that consists of A-list celebrities, high-fashion brands and world renowned publications, Porsche has mastered the art of a refined yet elevated approach. She’s simply in a league of her own.