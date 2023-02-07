9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ladies and gentlemen, Valentine’s Day gifts for men can include something other than cologne. Truth be told, you can always opt for the traditional route. However, cologne works better as an extension of the gift you surprise your sweetie with on

National Love Day

. Thankfully, there are multiple brands to choose from that’ll tug at your sweetie’s heartstrings.

In my opinion, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to get creative. Step outside the box and think about items your partner fancies. Maybe your beau has a deep affinity for skincare and grooming. Your special guy may be a romantic that has a thing for love stories. Take the opportunity to craft his interests into a gift that’ll remind him how much you care for him.

Since Valentine’s Day is nearly one week away, it’s time to put a pep in your step. Whether you’re looking for a luxury cologne set or ready to up the ante with home decor items, trendy clothing, or anything in between, we’ve got you covered! Check out our list of nine Valentine’s Day Gifts for him that will make the holiday a bit sweeter and crown you the best partner ever.

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!

9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com